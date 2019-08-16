Roanoke Asset Management Lifted Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) as Share Value Rose; Masonite Intl New (DOOR) Holding Held by Zeke Capital Advisors Llc

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 15,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 29,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 5.58 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR) by 38.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 33,604 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 24,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Masonite Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 107,148 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 4,694 shares to 21,209 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,179 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold DOOR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 1.00% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Lc reported 2.03M shares. Amer Int Gru holds 0% or 16,792 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 620,710 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Parametric Associates Ltd invested in 129,264 shares. Nordea Investment Ab reported 77,290 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 149,201 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 70,091 shares. Moody Bank Division invested 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). 9,640 are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Sei Investments Company holds 0% or 26,621 shares in its portfolio. 19,386 are owned by Globeflex Cap L P. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 745 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,008 shares stake.

More notable recent Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Masonite CEO to retire next year – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on December 18, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect When Walmart Reports Before Wednesdayâ€™s Open – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision (ATVI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Stays On EA’s Sidelines, Still Prefers Peers – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EA Stock Drops on Loss of Ronaldo in FIFA 20 – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IGV, NOW, ATVI, WDAY – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.03% or 63,790 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 53 shares. Moreover, First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.15% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 5,361 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 14,232 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv reported 400 shares. Axiom Invsts Llc De, Connecticut-based fund reported 424,160 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 103,578 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Inc Lc holds 0.04% or 10,602 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa holds 0.03% or 78,300 shares. Burns J W And Co New York invested 0.08% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Foxhaven Asset Management LP invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Channing Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 127,845 shares. Jefferies Gp, New York-based fund reported 34,176 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.29% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 3,327 shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 0.16% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.