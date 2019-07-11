Roanoke Asset Management Increases Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); As Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Lifted Its Position

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.22B market cap company. The stock increased 4.89% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $58.09. About 21.35 million shares traded or 119.29% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 115,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.62 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.07 million, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 1.63 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has declined 5.42% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) reported 6,242 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) or 17,423 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 72,860 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia holds 41,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 474,894 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 1,910 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock accumulated 13.31M shares. Macquarie Grp Inc reported 599,795 shares stake. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 21,936 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 4.59 million shares. Morgan Stanley owns 56,120 shares. Canyon Capital Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 3.94M shares. Shell Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 111,864 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Magnetar Financial Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK).

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 1.02M shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $76.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 230,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,475 shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.