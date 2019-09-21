Roanoke Asset Management Increased Its Coca (KO) Position; Texas Instruments (TXN) Shares Rose While Mcgowan Group Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $593,940

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.20 million shares traded or 58.72% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc sold 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 33,407 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, down from 38,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 7.62M shares traded or 65.31% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesapeake Asset Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 2,750 shares. Sadoff Inv Ltd Co accumulated 3.56% or 374,171 shares. 219,566 were reported by Mackay Shields Lc. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0.28% or 1.08M shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 150 shares. Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability Co, Florida-based fund reported 23,656 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Stevens Cap Mngmt LP invested in 8,097 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.31% or 6.00 million shares. Scotia Cap holds 0.09% or 66,293 shares in its portfolio. 141,364 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Jacobs Co Ca reported 2,556 shares stake. Copeland Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,823 shares. 22,693 were reported by Covington Advisors. Strs Ohio owns 801,060 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.31B for 22.46 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $262.51 million and $637.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds Global X Mlp Etf (MLPA) by 51,801 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Opportunity Fd Inc (EMO) by 81,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fd Shs.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $221.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,755 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $20.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.