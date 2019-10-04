Roanoke Asset Management Increased Its Coca (KO) Holding by $693,850; As Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Market Valuation Rose, Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $21.06 Million

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 1.29 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 382,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.65M, up from 738,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.49. About 29,796 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – FDA: Roche Diagnostics Corporation- Roche Acetaminophen assay 03255379160-HAcetaminophen (P) 20767174160- cobas c Integra; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 EPS 69c-EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Rev $357.1M; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- TCC-EZ, Total Contact Cast System, Model No. TCC2-4051; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – OVERALL SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS AT $2.2 BLN; 07/05/2018 – lntegra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.34-Adj EPS $2.42; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING REVOLVING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – MITEL REPORTS PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Coca-Cola, eBay and Lennar – Investorplace.com” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola: Solid Quarter, But I’m Not Chasing The Pop – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Does Coca-Cola Spend Its Money? – Forbes” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola: The Stock Is Now Showing Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $221.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,755 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $20.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connors Investor holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 93,968 shares. Van Hulzen Asset holds 1.19% or 106,927 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability holds 30,393 shares. Covington Investment Advsr invested in 0.95% or 57,176 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust accumulated 48,415 shares. M Hldgs Secs Incorporated holds 0.85% or 49,173 shares in its portfolio. Troy Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 7.50M shares. 21,450 were reported by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. First LP owns 0.17% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1.75 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The invested 0.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Provident Invest Mngmt accumulated 20,000 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc stated it has 30,797 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cambridge Research reported 483,683 shares. Comm Bank invested in 0.32% or 567,728 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt Com has invested 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Financial Counselors Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 4,360 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 95 shares. The Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Partners Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.05% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Moreover, Olstein Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Oppenheimer And accumulated 7,607 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 20,901 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dupont Mgmt stated it has 16,762 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 171,090 shares. Citadel Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 28,654 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 12,200 shares in its portfolio. Services Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Riverhead Capital Mgmt, Delaware-based fund reported 4,826 shares.