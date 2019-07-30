Roanoke Asset Management Increased Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $697,950 as Stock Rose; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Holder Capital Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $622,024

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,709 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58 million, down from 155,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $120.89. About 15.61 million shares traded or 126.39% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 15,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 29,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 3.36M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $214.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Corp Et Al stated it has 108,379 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv reported 195,295 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.05M shares. Chevy Chase Holdings has 0.13% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 638,619 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated stated it has 195 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.04% or 2.28M shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 283,006 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers Incorporated has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca accumulated 131,475 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,814 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Council has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated holds 172,272 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors has 0.04% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 81,518 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Bb&T invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Associate Mo invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Balyasny Asset Management Llc owns 270,119 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Community Financial Services Grp Ltd, Vermont-based fund reported 81,219 shares. Hills Retail Bank Tru owns 1.76% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 62,997 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,269 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd holds 0.23% or 4,409 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Com reported 0.42% stake. Duff Phelps Invest holds 0.04% or 27,100 shares in its portfolio. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,745 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Swift Run Management Limited Liability has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Millennium Management Ltd Llc has 921,742 shares. Alley Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.33% or 43,667 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Grp Incorporated holds 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 147,569 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $256.06 million activity. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936. Shares for $2.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13.