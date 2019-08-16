Roanoke Asset Management Holds Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI); Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Increases Position in Borgwarner (BWA)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 15,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 29,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 1.66 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 27,078 shares as the company's stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 725,487 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87M, up from 698,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 479,473 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500.



Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 85,187 shares to 675,701 shares, valued at $35.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 35,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 679,558 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Los Angeles And Equity Rech owns 5,506 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 417,560 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru owns 0.06% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 1,759 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 450,067 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 13,939 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 382,322 shares. American Century Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 4.13 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 1.83M shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 454,697 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 34 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank has 694,802 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.10 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 44,655 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd owns 112,134 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hightower Lc holds 47,762 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 118,039 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 8,841 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 0.02% stake. Uss Invest Mgmt Limited stated it has 1.58M shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Llp reported 0.06% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 0% or 1,813 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust reported 532 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 116,350 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc accumulated 108,971 shares. Cap Research Global Invsts reported 0.25% stake. 37,665 were reported by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.



Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.