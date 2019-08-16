Roanoke Asset Management Has Upped Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position by $697,950; Gfs Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Nvidia (NVDA)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 15,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 29,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 1.73 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 306.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 3,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.78B market cap company. The stock increased 5.71% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $157.27. About 13.88M shares traded or 32.61% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: DBX,DXC,APPN,ATVI – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 8 Best Cash Cow Stocks to Buy for Stable Returns – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Esports and Lucrative Licenses Might Save Electronic Arts Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

