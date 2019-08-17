Roanoke Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Holding by $605,790; As Global Pmts (GPN) Market Value Rose, Chase Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake by $2.14 Million

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.83M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: NOT SURE DEAL W/ BOEING WILL BE CLOSED IN 1H18; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 60.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 10,250 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 25,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $157.75. About 1.48M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0.05% or 43,740 shares. Rnc Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech has 303,067 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Jennison Assoc Limited reported 7.38M shares. Sabal Trust has 2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 59,118 shares. Strategic Glob Ltd Llc reported 0.81% stake. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 775 shares. Rench Wealth Inc has invested 3.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Element Management Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paradigm Asset Management Co Limited Liability Co reported 2,220 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,451 shares. Jacobs And Co Ca, a California-based fund reported 43,590 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,307 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,544 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inv Mngmt Group Inc Lc holds 53,565 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 17,712 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 862 shares. 85,961 are held by Voya Mngmt Lc. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com invested in 14,859 shares. Enterprise Service holds 0% or 3 shares. Sei Company holds 172,363 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.03% or 35,340 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 60 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru, Japan-based fund reported 51,864 shares. 2,111 are held by Gw Henssler And Associate Limited. Panagora Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 2,190 are owned by Boston Family Office Ltd Llc.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,958 shares to 46,881 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.