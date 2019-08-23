Roanoke Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Boeing Co/The (BA) as Stock Price Declined; Segment Wealth Management Continues to Hold Position in Coca Cola Co (KO)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.43B market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $354.41. About 8.12M shares traded or 88.14% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: A Cuban airline’s Boeing 737 has crashed outside Jose Marti International Airport in Havana. No word on; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 28/03/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO BE HIT BY WANNACRY RANSOMWARE: SEATTLE TIMES; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling; 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 6,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 26,553 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 20,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 6.65 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,173 shares. 28,378 were accumulated by Captrust Financial. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated reported 56 shares. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America De accumulated 0.25% or 4.26M shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 145,691 shares. Rothschild Il stated it has 39,453 shares. Hilton Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 63 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 2,843 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,565 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.3% or 9,856 shares. Horizon Investments Lc owns 2,017 shares. Hanseatic Ser Incorporated reported 7,110 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Aull & Monroe Inv Mgmt holds 14,919 shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 34,863 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.76 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,264 shares to 102,118 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,607 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,144 are owned by Philadelphia Tru Company. Mason Street Advsr Ltd holds 548,940 shares. The California-based Bislett Limited Company has invested 4.25% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tdam Usa owns 442,872 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Davis R M accumulated 24,483 shares. Weybosset Rech And has 0.4% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 14,654 shares. Northstar Group Inc reported 36,859 shares stake. Allstate Corp accumulated 318,568 shares. 25,452 are held by Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Company. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs reported 0.18% stake. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.08% or 30,380 shares. Lincoln National stated it has 33,967 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Everett Harris & Ca holds 0.18% or 148,806 shares. 21,357 were accumulated by Wright Invsts Serv.

