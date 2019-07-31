Roanoke Asset Management Has Lowered Boeing Co/The (BA) Position as Stock Price Declined; Verity & Verity Has Cut Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holding by $395,928; Share Price Rose

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 48.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,550 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 8,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.93. About 1.26M shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.25 during the last trading session, reaching $347.46. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 08/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; The Boeing Company Airplanes; 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 09/05/2018 – BOEING’S MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF WASHINGTON; 02/04/2018 – Jeppesen Teams with Bad Elf to Integrate Wireless Flight Data Transfers for General and Business Aviation Pilots; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $10.50M worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.04 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adage Cap Prns Group Ltd Co owns 0.72% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 758,217 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company holds 6,036 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Ltd Com invested in 4,605 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated has 1.76% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 85,588 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas has 0.56% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,898 shares. First Personal Ser holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 708 shares. Hwg Holdg Limited Partnership stated it has 2.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 36,483 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 2.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Lvm Cap Mgmt Mi has 4.63% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 52,944 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 150,652 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Geode Cap Ltd holds 0.65% or 6.58 million shares in its portfolio. Johnson Group holds 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,111 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27 were accumulated by Country Trust Bancorporation. Strs Ohio holds 0.36% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 841,944 shares. Co Of Vermont holds 42 shares. Capital Invest Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Pacific Invest Mgmt Comm accumulated 2,895 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada reported 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Inc holds 636,077 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 2,843 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Wellington Shields Ltd Com reported 3,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp holds 0.04% or 121,843 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 2,769 shares. Conning Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,936 shares to 235,159 shares, valued at $7.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 24,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.37 million activity. Todd Paul M sold $979,687 worth of stock or 10,739 shares. WOODS M TROY also sold $4.36M worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, February 8. $209,548 worth of stock was sold by WEAVER DORENDA K on Friday, February 8. Shares for $787,471 were sold by Watson Patricia A.