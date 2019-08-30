Roanoke Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Cvs Health (CVS); Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stock Price Rose While Copeland Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $11.38 Million

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 79.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 81,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 20,830 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 102,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $180.93. About 215,978 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 08/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes Acquisition of Airbus DS Communications; 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference; 08/03/2018 – Avigilon Corp.: ISS, Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote in Favor of Motorola Solutions Deal; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $60.99. About 2.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Undervalued Stocks With Breakout Potential – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Lumber Liquidation of Market Cap – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Fincl Svcs Inc stated it has 7,996 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Becker Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.73% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10.27M shares. Redwood Cap Ltd Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 252,284 shares. Moreover, Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,852 shares. Carnegie Asset Management invested in 9,891 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 144,446 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 21,402 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 8,131 are owned by Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability. Oakworth Cap, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,419 shares. North Carolina-based Kdi Partners Lc has invested 1.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Grimes And holds 0.51% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 120,960 shares. Natixis owns 45,509 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Personal Serv has 22,405 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management invested in 0.02% or 1,484 shares.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 14,351 shares to 143,421 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 19,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Motorola Solutions Introduces New Mission Critical Security Solutions – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions’ Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hytera Communications Will Proceed, Including Claims Against Hytera’s i-Series Product Line – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers On Cloudera, Target, More – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Motorola Solutions: Unshaken By Market Jitters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity.