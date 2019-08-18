Roanoke Asset Management Has Lifted Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding by $697,950 as Stock Value Rose; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Value Rose, Wilkins Investment Counsel Cut Its Position by $413,400

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 70,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 73,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.02. About 1.09 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 15,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 29,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 5.80 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 7,868 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated owns 3,060 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Gabalex Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.32% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.1% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). First Manhattan Communications stated it has 18,141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan holds 0.31% or 13,300 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability invested in 155 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Victory Cap Management, Ohio-based fund reported 103,578 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability owns 310,772 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dupont Management Corporation holds 14,419 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund has invested 0.15% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 9,447 were reported by Advisor Ltd Liability. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 2.66M shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

