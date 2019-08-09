Roanoke Asset Management Has Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $702,939; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holder Davidson Investment Advisors Decreased Holding

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 1,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 40,653 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, down from 42,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $254.59. About 829,824 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $59.35. About 5.16M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Holding (NYSE:ZAYO) by 81,009 shares to 931,808 shares, valued at $26.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 6,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Limited Liability Company holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 41,597 shares. Westchester Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 3.94% or 36,876 shares. Toth Advisory reported 1.42% stake. South Texas Money accumulated 3,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.63% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). South State holds 13,333 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Howland Mgmt Limited Com owns 3,760 shares. Scott Selber, a Texas-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Palladium Ltd Liability Co has 9,905 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs holds 0.07% or 2,734 shares in its portfolio. 11,624 were accumulated by Valley Advisers. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 4.42M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.62% stake. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.94% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 815 shares.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $214.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.