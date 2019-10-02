Roanoke Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Mastercard (MA) as Stock Rose; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $698,264; Valuation Rose

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 12,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 132,877 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, down from 145,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 6,550 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81M, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $268.52. About 98,005 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.23 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $221.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,877 shares to 66,436 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Comm Limited has 0.35% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,517 shares. 17,335 are owned by Rothschild Investment Il. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 13,714 shares. Co Bank has invested 0.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wisconsin-based Sadoff Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 10 holds 0.07% or 1,233 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 219,172 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 734,598 shares. Brinker Inc invested in 0.38% or 39,563 shares. Natixis has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). White Elm Lc has invested 5.45% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 2,240 were reported by Wespac Advsr Llc. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,137 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 70,355 were accumulated by Inv House Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Cna Fincl has 1.8% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Spears Abacus Advisors Limited invested 4.84% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Raymond James Tru Na owns 132,794 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc holds 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 3,964 shares. Mai Management holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 166,835 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 46,782 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Intact Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Asset Management Ltd invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Macroview Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 8,584 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Cap Growth Mngmt Lp reported 3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 205,071 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. 24,551 are held by Sequoia Limited Liability.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 17,838 shares to 605,906 shares, valued at $47.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 12,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).