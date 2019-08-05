Roanoke Asset Management Has Decreased Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Stake as Valuation Declined; Washington Trust Bank Position In Altria Group (MO) Was Increased

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 85.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 57,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 125,796 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, up from 67,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.39. About 692,603 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $7.09 during the last trading session, reaching $332.47. About 894,458 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Boeing Faces Fresh Union Vote; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘FULLY CONFIDENT’ IN SAFETY OF 737 FLEET: MUILENBURG; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWP) by 124,786 shares to 1,002 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 992 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv reported 6,133 shares stake. Northeast Finance Consultants has 0.28% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 43,145 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Llc has 4,060 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Opus Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dana Inv Advisors Inc invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.93% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Chilton Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 9,564 shares. Reliance Communications Of Delaware owns 0.58% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 62,782 shares. Fairfield Bush And reported 4,906 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited has 0.92% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.41% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.46 million shares. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 4,900 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 27,600 shares. Telemus Ltd Llc owns 37,793 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited reported 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Navellier And Associate stated it has 1.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Parkside Fin Bancorp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,279 shares. 196,516 are held by Clarivest Asset Management Lc. Virginia-based Invest Of Virginia Ltd Llc has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meritage Port Mgmt stated it has 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Communication has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zwj Counsel accumulated 705 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lederer & Associate Counsel Ca holds 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 652 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp reported 0.46% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Commonwealth Financial Pa invested 0.88% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 7,425 are owned by Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc has 1.76% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,142 shares. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 22,860 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.49 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.