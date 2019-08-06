Roanoke Asset Management Has Decreased Boeing Co/The (BA) Stake by $605,790; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Gemmer Asset Management Has Boosted by $707,371 Its Holding

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $331.06. About 5.72 million shares traded or 23.38% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – Boeing’s an Early Casualty as Investors Dig in for Trade War; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO: BOEING WIDEBODY TALKS `PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE’; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft lnteriors Expo; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 8.89M shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Farmers Trust Co stated it has 2.73% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aspen Invest Management Inc reported 1.3% stake. M Holding Secs reported 0.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Montgomery holds 29,220 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Brookmont Cap Management holds 22,455 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated accumulated 2.29% or 162,547 shares. Fort Point Cap Partners Ltd Com reported 3,790 shares. Sumitomo Life Communications has 84,740 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Sterling Inv Mgmt Incorporated has 23,662 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Tanaka Capital Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 152 shares. Stack Finance Inc owns 88,149 shares. Capstone Advsr Limited Liability invested in 34,664 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Company holds 172,515 shares or 5.97% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel holds 0.69% or 230,587 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Johnson & Johnson Dropped 4% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,997 shares. S R Schill And Assocs reported 4,336 shares. Natixis stated it has 1.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Coho Ptnrs Limited owns 2,513 shares. 25,944 were accumulated by Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Telemus Cap Lc owns 7,747 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.21% or 88,200 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 261,138 shares. Tradition Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 24,413 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc stated it has 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ironwood Counsel has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvest Cap reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). U S Invsts accumulated 2.15% or 13,022 shares. First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.9% or 8,438 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 4,000 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio.