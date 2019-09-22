Roanoke Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Share Price Rose; Steinberg Asset Management Boosted Holding in Capital Sr Living (CSU) by $319,390

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Capital Sr Living Corp (CSU) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 63,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.19% . The hedge fund held 582,949 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 519,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Capital Sr Living Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 76,146 shares traded. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 45.17% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Capital Senior Living; 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Capital Senior Living Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSU); 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Loss/Shr 24c

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81M, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 4.18M shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors

Since June 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $7.25 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $221.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,877 shares to 66,436 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

