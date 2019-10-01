Roanoke Asset Management Has Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Stake as Stock Rose; Frontfour Capital Group Lowered Position in Berry Global Group (BERY) by $1.89 Million

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81M, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $270.58. About 1.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 55.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 36,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 28,681 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 65,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 467,506 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $221.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,877 shares to 66,436 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Triple Frond Prtn Limited Company reported 7.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, E&G Advsrs Lp has 0.2% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hartwell J M Limited Partnership owns 133,303 shares for 6.51% of their portfolio. Confluence Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 259,468 shares. 72,040 are held by Archon Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,060 shares. Waters Parkerson & Llc stated it has 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Duquesne Family Office Ltd reported 1.84% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 421 shares. Carderock Cap Incorporated reported 29,458 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 3.08M shares. Iowa-based Miles Cap has invested 0.39% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hartford reported 2,273 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru Communication has 0.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 8,159 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 1.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $6.67M. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.49 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.53M for 10.46 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

