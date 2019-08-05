Roanoke Asset Management Has Cut By $605,790 Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Stake; Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Shorts Up By 11.2%

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) had an increase of 11.2% in short interest. ETRN’s SI was 10.29 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.2% from 9.25 million shares previously. With 1.63 million avg volume, 6 days are for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s short sellers to cover ETRN’s short positions. The SI to Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s float is 5.08%. The stock decreased 4.94% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 588,247 shares traded. Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased Boeing Co/The (BA) stake by 5.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as Boeing Co/The (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Roanoke Asset Management Corp holds 27,236 shares with $10.39M value, down from 28,826 last quarter. Boeing Co/The now has $186.35B valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $8.4 during the last trading session, reaching $331.16. About 1.55 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE-SOURCE CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS; 06/03/2018 – RYANAIR RYA.l CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO EXERCISE “PRETTY MUCH ALL” OF THE 737 MAX BUYING OPTIONS; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, March 11. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 11 by DZ BANK AG. The firm has “Sell” rating by Landesbank given on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Seaport Global. Bank of America maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,928 shares or 3.38% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cls Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 6,750 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 43,914 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 100,553 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth reported 4,034 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Welch Gp Lc stated it has 305 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 49,900 are owned by Fishman Jay A Mi. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 20,062 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors Lc owns 512 shares. Alesco Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 814 shares. Moreover, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 740 shares. Fiduciary reported 0.18% stake. Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Liability Company reported 49,754 shares. Ameriprise invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.35 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ETRN and EQM Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQT Corp.: Expect Renewed Squeezing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.