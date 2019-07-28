Roanoke Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $702,939 as Valuation Declined; Hap Trading Holding in Comcast New (Call) (CMCSA) Decreased as Stock Price Rose

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (Call) (CMCSA) by 85.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 93,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,900 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85,000, down from 109,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – COMCAST IS SAID PREPARED FOR MID-JUNE FOX BID, CNBC’S FABER SAY; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky plc; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST WELCOMES SKY WITHDRAWAL OF FOX RECOMMENDATION: ROBERTS; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST `FULLY COMMITTED’ TO ACQUIRIING ALL OF SKY: SPOKESMAN; 17/04/2018 – Comcast Introduces Gigabit Internet Service In Vermont; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.75 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 179,415 shares to 194,615 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $214.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.