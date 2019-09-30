Roanoke Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Coca (KO) as Market Value Rose; Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder First Heartland Consultants Lowered Its Holding

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 2.95M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 2.85M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 347,920 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru reported 249,505 shares. Botty Investors Llc reported 1,200 shares. Riverbridge Prns Ltd owns 5,704 shares. Illinois-based New England Rech & Mgmt has invested 1.43% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 13,432 are held by Albion Gru Ut. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 919,238 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc holds 208,520 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc reported 10,185 shares. Culbertson A N & reported 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.25% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Creative Planning stated it has 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wafra Inc owns 528,890 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc holds 354,558 shares. Paradigm Asset Com Lc owns 1,800 shares.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $221.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,755 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $20.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.21M for 25.07 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $416.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 16,542 shares to 36,627 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 8,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr.

