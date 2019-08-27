Roanoke Asset Management Has Boosted By $697,950 Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position; MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL ORDINARY SH (MRETF) SI Decreased By 22.08%

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 52.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roanoke Asset Management Corp acquired 15,510 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Roanoke Asset Management Corp holds 45,137 shares with $2.06M value, up from 29,627 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $37.35B valuation. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.69. About 5.20M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c

MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had a decrease of 22.08% in short interest. MRETF’s SI was 110,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 22.08% from 141,300 shares previously. With 6,900 avg volume, 16 days are for MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:MRETF)’s short sellers to cover MRETF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 304 shares traded. Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Martinrea International Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive sector in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $592.60 million. It offers suspension and chassis metal components, such as suspension and cross-members, suspension lines and arms, hot-stamped structural products, and hitch and bumper assemblies; and body and structure metal components, including body structure-cross-members and rail assemblies, structural BIW components, hot-stamped structural products, and underbody stampings and assemblies. It has a 4.72 P/E ratio. The firm also provides aluminum components for engine, transmission, suspension, and body-in-white applications comprising engine blocks, cylinder heads, oil pans, cylinder head covers, etc.; transmission housings for trucks and passenger cars, intermediate housings and plates, axle transmission housings, etc.; sub-frames, trailing arms and side members, cross-members, swivel bearings, wheel carriers, etc.; space frame components, structural parts, longitudinal beams, etc.; and heat sinks, extrusion profiles, and rolled sheets and plates.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity. 100,000 shares were bought by NOLAN PETER J, worth $4.30M.

