Roanoke Asset Management Has Boosted Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position by $697,950 as Market Value Rose; Indexiq Advisors Has Upped Unifi (UFI) Stake by $441,028

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unifi Inc (UFI) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 23,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% . The institutional investor held 81,187 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 57,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unifi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 11,930 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 37.88% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Unifi Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFI); 25/04/2018 – Unifi Cash and Cash Equivalents $40.6M at March 25, 2018; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – INTENDS TO TRANSITION DYED YARN BUSINESS FROM NATIONAL SPINNING’S FACILITY IN BURLINGTON, N.C., TO UNIFI’S DYE HOUSE IN REIDSVILLE, N.C; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE DYED YARN BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF NATIONAL SPINNING CO., INC; 11/05/2018 – Unifi Receives Prestigious UNC Sustainability Award; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI 3Q PRELIM LOSS/SHR 2C TO EPS 2C; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Net Debt $85.8M at March 25, 2018; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI IN PACT TO BUY DYED YARN BUSINESS, ASSETS OF NATIONAL

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 15,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 29,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 640,985 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold UFI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 1.95% less from 15.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Ser Group Inc Inc has 119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt owns 42,700 shares. Endurance Wealth reported 33 shares. 5,938 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.54 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 17,200 shares. Prudential Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 18,500 shares. Cacti Asset Limited Co holds 0.01% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Hotchkis & Wiley Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 64,390 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 32,168 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 18,277 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 14,535 shares. Franklin Res holds 462,067 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $772,628 activity.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 3,694 shares to 17,208 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 237,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

