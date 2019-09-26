Roanoke Asset Management Decreased Position in Mastercard (MA) by $1.52 Million; Natixis Raised Its Jd Com (JD) Holding by $208.36 Million as Stock Declined

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81 million, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $274.04. About 1.47M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion

Natixis increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 11953.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 6.95M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 7.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212.14M, up from 58,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 7.37 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Mastercard Foundation sold $6.63 million worth of stock or 23,850 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $221.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,877 shares to 66,436 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.