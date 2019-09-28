Roanoke Asset Management Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $1.52 Million; Shares Rose; Cabot Wealth Management Trimmed Tesla (TSLA) Position by $1.33 Million as Stock Rose

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81 million, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 56.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 5,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 4,654 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, down from 10,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $242.13. About 11.12 million shares traded or 51.50% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 28/03/2018 – This is a ‘critical time’ for Tesla, says Moody’s analyst who caused its bonds and stock to drop; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. SAYS COLLISION OF TESLA MODEL S & MECHANIC TRUCK OCCURRED AT 10400 SOUTH BANGERTER HIGHWAY IN SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH; 24/04/2018 – The idea of UBI has previously been championed by several high-profile advocates, including Nobel Prize-winning economist Angus Deaton and Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla; 08/05/2018 – Tesla’s Semi Can Go As Far As Diesel Trucks, Except In Winter; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla’s autopilot chief Jim Keller steps down after two years- Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Tesla: Model 3 Scrutiny Intensifies as ‘Stalkers’ Circle — Barrons.com; 07/04/2018 – FirstPost: Artficial Intelligence will become an immortal dictator, says Tesla founder Elon Musk; 18/04/2018 – TSLA: Hearing CA division of occupational safety opens investigation into $TSLA, unconfirmed as of right now – ! $TSLA; 02/04/2018 – Problem Magnet: EXCLUSIVE: emails from a source inside Tesla show Musk and Tesla management rallying the troops and trying to; 09/05/2018 – NTSB OPENS PROBE OF FATAL TESLA CRASH IN FLORIDA ON TUESDAY

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citizens Northern stated it has 0.96% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,195 shares. Friess Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adell Harriman And Carpenter stated it has 22,810 shares. Citigroup owns 372,526 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Barnett & Com Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 2,519 are owned by Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Brookfield Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 2.34 million shares. Kings Point Cap Management stated it has 419 shares. Washington Tru reported 1,083 shares. First Foundation Advsr stated it has 109,284 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 202,784 shares. B T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management reported 7,247 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush holds 1,855 shares.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $221.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,877 shares to 66,436 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shopify’s Momentum And Technicals Have Completely Broken Down – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “MasterCard (MA) PT Raised to $325 at SunTrust – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Capital Management holds 0.12% or 1,030 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Diversified Communication has 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,603 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0.06% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 36,121 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd holds 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 2,640 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 1,806 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nordea Ab has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 441 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri has 2,554 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Motco has 98 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 4,621 shares. The New York-based Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Alpine Global Management Ltd Co owns 1,000 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Co owns 1,201 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Co owns 2,271 shares. Personal Advisors Corp invested in 5,305 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tesla Stock Jumped Thursday – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tesla Looks Unstoppable – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lyft and Uber Have a Big Lesson for Tesla – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Elon Muskâ€™s Tweet the Reason Behind Tesla Stockâ€™s Latest Jump? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tesla Stock Fell Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.