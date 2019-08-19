Roanoke Asset Management Decreased Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Stake by $605,790; Stock Price Declined; Fairfield Bush & Company Has Trimmed Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding by $559,440; Stock Price Rose

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $334.72. About 950,479 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 52.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 11,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 10,407 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 22,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 4.28M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – As Wells Fargo Looks to Clean Up Its Act, D.C. Finds More Mud; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Will Pay $480M Under Agreement in Principle; 08/03/2018 – IAC: State Treasurer Nappier Pleased With Wells Fargo Agreement – Bank Will Provide Detailed Report to Shareholders On Bank; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 mln to resolve lawsuit related to sales scandal; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: Don’t Get Smug About Wells Fargo Troubles — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, Ignite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.72 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.48 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.