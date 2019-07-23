Roanoke Asset Management Cut Stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) as Share Value Declined; Westend Advisors Has Trimmed Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Position by $4.56 Billion; Stock Rose

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 85,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 686,897 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.55B, down from 772,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.2. About 3.26M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $373.42. About 4.22M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 268 THROUGH APRIL 30; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.86M for 21.85 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom’s Search Interest ‘Took A Nose Dive’ – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Homebuying Season: What To Expect In 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 76,013 shares to 706,697 shares, valued at $33.72 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 28,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipath Bbg Commodity Etn (DJP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 34,494 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity holds 4.98% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 27,500 shares. First Merchants reported 0.5% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 1.46M shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ws Mngmt Lllp accumulated 422,254 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 967,717 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Limited Liability Com reported 404,314 shares. 163,720 are held by Weik Mgmt. Wendell David Assocs stated it has 429,914 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.32% or 5.49M shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 347,959 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability holds 0.24% or 46,410 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability holds 15,300 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 51.58 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $5.03M worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Good News for Boeing and Northrop: A-10 Warthogs Will Keep Flying Through 2030 – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 737 MAX Fiasco Will Cost Boeing Over $8 Billion – Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: SQ, AMZN, FB, BA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,003 shares. Prudential Public Llc reported 401,424 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Cutter And Company Brokerage reported 4,074 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 1.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd holds 1.05% or 42,667 shares in its portfolio. Stanley holds 0.62% or 6,699 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Lc owns 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,344 shares. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New England Rech And Incorporated owns 2,695 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Nokota Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 20,000 shares stake. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 0.93% or 32,050 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 662,146 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% or 51,869 shares in its portfolio. Burney Com owns 0.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 24,741 shares.