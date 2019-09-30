Roanoke Asset Management Cut Mastercard (MA) Stake by $1.52 Million as Valuation Rose; Credit Suisse Ag Boosted Its Visa (Call) (V) Holding by $11.49 Million

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (V) by 26.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 66,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 314,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.51M, up from 247,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Visa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 9.31M shares traded or 35.09% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81 million, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA)

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks invested in 0.31% or 100,325 shares. Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Company has 0.44% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding stated it has 1.19 million shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 31,231 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated reported 958 shares. West Chester Cap Inc reported 2.73% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) reported 36,580 shares. Hm Payson & reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Mawer Invest Mngmt Ltd has 3.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2.86M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 92.42M shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 5.89% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 1.19% or 2.45M shares. Endowment Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.97% or 57,990 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 13,734 shares.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $112.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Livanova Plc by 12,013 shares to 48,928 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (Call) (NYSE:DB) by 1.62 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alley Communication Limited Liability Company has 31,916 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 1.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cap Advsr Lc reported 0.03% stake. Bell Retail Bank holds 0.13% or 2,227 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6 shares. City owns 10,389 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Inc has invested 0.87% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 8,296 are owned by Natixis. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 75 shares. Pdt Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 44,200 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.02% or 7,871 shares. Winslow Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2.35M shares. Martin Currie holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 34,283 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,855 were reported by Fairfield Bush.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $4.32 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $221.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,877 shares to 66,436 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.