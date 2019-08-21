Roanoke Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI); Hmi Capital Has Trimmed Stake in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) by $1.68 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 15,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 29,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.94. About 1.19M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.80 million, down from 6.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 245,774 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 14/05/2018 – Qdoba Personnel Changes Follow Purchase by Funds Managed by Units of Apollo Global; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals in India to Acquire Two Accuray Radixact® Systems; 30/04/2018 – OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PURCHASE OF TAILSCO LTD/TAILS.COM (“TAILS”); 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q NET INCOME 596.4M RUPEES, EST. 686.0M; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP SAYS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED PRELIM PROPOSAL FRM APOLLO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Global Management LLC Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APO); 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-ILG INC EXPLORES MERGER WITH APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC’S DIAMOND RESORTS INTERNATIONAL INC; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q REV. 39.8B RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – APOLLO MUST, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON 9 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE OFFER FOR CO OR ANNOUNCE IT DOES NOT INTEND TO

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Siemens, Corindus, Broadcom, Platinum, McAfee, Groupon | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apollo Global Management, LLC PFD SERIES A declares $0.3984 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hilton Grand Vacations pops on takeover story – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CEC Entertainment, Inc. And Leo Holdings Corp. Announce Termination Of Business Combination Agreement – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “West Corporation Acquires Notified NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 249,192 shares. Hillhouse Cap Mgmt reported 161,437 shares. Tiger Legatus Mngmt has 325,000 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,295 shares. Citigroup owns 2.84M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Hillman Co holds 944,701 shares or 11.82% of its portfolio. Hl Fincl Limited holds 10,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability has invested 3.62% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Markel stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.02% or 1,335 shares. National Co Tx reported 11,100 shares stake. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 300 shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Prtnrs Gru Holdg Ag invested in 2.03% or 522,937 shares. 264,700 are held by Brown Advisory Inc.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Limited Liability holds 0% or 30 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 94,772 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 112,134 shares. Assetmark stated it has 769 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial has 0.05% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Grisanti Cap Management Ltd reported 1.22% stake. Sands Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.81% or 5.78 million shares in its portfolio. First Fin In stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc holds 37,665 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Covington Inv Advisors has invested 0.3% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Capstone Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). North Star Inv Corp reported 100 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell And Associate Limited has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.