Roanoke Asset Management Boosted Coca (KO) Stake by $693,850; Ironwood Investment Counsel Cut Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stake by $354,816; Stock Value Rose

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 4,852 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $752,000, down from 7,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $168.96. About 547,620 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 7.02M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $262.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 16,444 shares to 40,867 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.19% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 11,855 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kistler reported 0.03% stake. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc holds 0.05% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 7,666 shares. Profit Inv Mgmt Limited Com invested 1.26% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 23,615 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Eqis Capital Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 3,100 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 94,379 shares stake. Hexavest, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 88 shares. Proshare Limited Co accumulated 570,088 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 96 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated accumulated 5,071 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,978 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 35,677 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 136,629 were accumulated by Boys Arnold Inc. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corporation has 0.72% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 294,727 shares. Connors Investor Svcs reported 93,968 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc reported 354,558 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel accumulated 79,743 shares. Eastern Retail Bank has 50,084 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 73,419 were reported by Burns J W & Com New York. Dodge Cox has 28,440 shares. 125,000 are held by Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 854,017 shares. Compton Capital Management Inc Ri stated it has 24,464 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Strategic Advisors Lc stated it has 0.24% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Princeton Strategies Gp Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 89,615 shares. 16,903 were accumulated by Fairfield Bush &. The Delaware-based Ashford Mgmt has invested 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $221.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,755 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $20.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.