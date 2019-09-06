Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

This is a contrast between Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 4 0.46 N/A -1.54 0.00 Diamondback Energy Inc. 103 5.31 N/A 6.36 16.27

Table 1 demonstrates Roan Resources Inc. and Diamondback Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Roan Resources Inc. and Diamondback Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 4.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Roan Resources Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Roan Resources Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Diamondback Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Roan Resources Inc. and Diamondback Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roan Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

Roan Resources Inc. has a 687.40% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10. Diamondback Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $153.44 average price target and a 57.13% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Roan Resources Inc. appears more favorable than Diamondback Energy Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Roan Resources Inc. and Diamondback Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Diamondback Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68% Diamondback Energy Inc. -0.98% -5.41% 2.03% 1.14% -22.65% 11.57%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Diamondback Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Diamondback Energy Inc. beats Roan Resources Inc.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.