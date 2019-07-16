Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 6 0.50 N/A -0.92 0.00 Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.39 N/A 0.56 3.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Roan Resources Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Roan Resources Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -5.7% Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 6%

Liquidity

Roan Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Denbury Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Roan Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Denbury Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Roan Resources Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roan Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Roan Resources Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, and a 629.93% upside potential. On the other hand, Denbury Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 39.34% and its average target price is $1.7. The information presented earlier suggests that Roan Resources Inc. looks more robust than Denbury Resources Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Roan Resources Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.7% and 90.3% respectively. 0.5% are Roan Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Denbury Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. -25.4% -17.97% -58.5% -74.2% -78.34% -49.88% Denbury Resources Inc. -4.04% -15.93% -1.04% -35.59% -49.87% 11.11%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Denbury Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Denbury Resources Inc. beats Roan Resources Inc.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.