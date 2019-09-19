Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)

This is a contrast between Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 3 0.61 N/A -1.54 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 258 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Roan Resources Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Roan Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Roan Resources Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roan Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

Roan Resources Inc. has an average price target of $10, and a 498.80% upside potential. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $70.25 average price target and a -3.46% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Roan Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.2% of Roan Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Roan Resources Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.