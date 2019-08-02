Roan Resources, Inc. (ROAN) Is At $1.16 Formed Wedge; Tremblant Capital Group Lowered Realogy Hldgs (Call) (RLGY) Holding By $35.50 Million

Tremblant Capital Group decreased Realogy Hldgs Corp (Call) (RLGY) stake by 89.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tremblant Capital Group sold 3.23 million shares as Realogy Hldgs Corp (Call) (RLGY)’s stock declined 60.26%. The Tremblant Capital Group holds 365,100 shares with $4.16M value, down from 3.59M last quarter. Realogy Hldgs Corp (Call) now has $552.79M valuation. The stock decreased 7.10% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. About 5.09 million shares traded or 2.01% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018

Roan Resources, Inc. (ROAN) formed wedge down with $1.07 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.16 share price. Roan Resources, Inc. (ROAN) has $178.72 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.16. About 831,693 shares traded. Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) has declined 93.42% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. ROAN’s profit will be $16.95M for 2.64 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Roan Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J on Monday, May 6. Schneider Ryan M. bought $999,734 worth of stock.

Tremblant Capital Group increased Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) stake by 80,174 shares to 1.41 million valued at $56.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 226,682 shares and now owns 628,683 shares. Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Realogy (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stephens on Monday, June 10 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by J.P. Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

