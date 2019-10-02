Roan Resources, Inc. (ROAN) Forms $1.49 Double Bottom; Laffer Investments Has Lifted Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stake

Roan Resources, Inc. (ROAN) formed double bottom with $1.40 target or 6.00% below today’s $1.49 share price. Roan Resources, Inc. (ROAN) has $229.56M valuation. The stock increased 21.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1.49. About 8.10 million shares traded or 1022.32% up from the average. Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) has declined 93.42% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.42% the S&P500.

Laffer Investments increased Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) stake by 3.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Laffer Investments acquired 111 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Laffer Investments holds 3,221 shares with $419.86 million value, up from 3,110 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp now has $56.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $136.79. About 2.21 million shares traded or 23.87% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROAN’s profit will be $21.57M for 2.66 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Roan Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 57,640 shares. Ci Investments invested in 0.21% or 287,181 shares. First Western Capital Management Com has invested 4.59% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 8,307 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) reported 9,924 shares. Pitcairn Com owns 2,681 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Next Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 6.96M are owned by Invesco Ltd. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp holds 1.66% or 1.08M shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 1.97% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Gamco Et Al holds 28,859 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 6,311 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Quadrant Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.52% or 22,185 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 78,322 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Intl has $15000 highest and $13800 lowest target. $144.75’s average target is 5.82% above currents $136.79 stock price. Crown Castle Intl had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. Wells Fargo maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of CCI in report on Thursday, August 1 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Laffer Investments decreased Ishares Currency Hedged Canada stake by 445 shares to 18,230 valued at $483.91M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Morgan Stanley Pfd Perpetual stake by 98 shares and now owns 10,506 shares. Two Harbors Inv Corp was reduced too.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity. 18,350 shares were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS, worth $2.26 million.