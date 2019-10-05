Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 1 0.00 34.51M -1.54 0.00 VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 0.00 51.61M 1.47 1.19

Table 1 demonstrates Roan Resources Inc. and VAALCO Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 2,565,036,420.40% 0% 0% VAALCO Energy Inc. 2,799,262,352.88% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Roan Resources Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor VAALCO Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. VAALCO Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Roan Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Roan Resources Inc. and VAALCO Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roan Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Roan Resources Inc. has a 571.14% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10. Competitively VAALCO Energy Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 46.34%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Roan Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than VAALCO Energy Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roan Resources Inc. and VAALCO Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.2% and 45.9%. Insiders held 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68% VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. has -85.68% weaker performance while VAALCO Energy Inc. has 19.05% stronger performance.

Summary

VAALCO Energy Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Roan Resources Inc.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.