Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Comparison side by side

Both Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 4 0.41 N/A -1.54 0.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 144 2.18 N/A 6.71 20.56

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Roan Resources Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Roan Resources Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Roan Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Roan Resources Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roan Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 784.96% for Roan Resources Inc. with consensus price target of $10. Pioneer Natural Resources Company on the other hand boasts of a $178.8 consensus price target and a 44.87% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Roan Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.2% of Roan Resources Inc. shares and 90.5% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68% Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Pioneer Natural Resources Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Roan Resources Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.