Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Comparing side by side

Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 6 0.58 N/A -0.92 0.00 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Roan Resources Inc. and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Roan Resources Inc. and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -5.7% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.7% of Roan Resources Inc. shares and 42.42% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares. About 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. -25.4% -17.97% -58.5% -74.2% -78.34% -49.88% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 6.99% -5.46% 44.2% -6.57% -52.84% 31.79%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Crescent Point Energy Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy Corp. beats Roan Resources Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.