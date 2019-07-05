Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Comparison side by side

Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 6 0.58 N/A -0.92 0.00 Comstock Resources Inc. 6 1.40 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Roan Resources Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Roan Resources Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -5.7% Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% -48.1% -1.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Roan Resources Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Comstock Resources Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Roan Resources Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Comstock Resources Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.7% of Roan Resources Inc. shares and 7.2% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Comstock Resources Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. -25.4% -17.97% -58.5% -74.2% -78.34% -49.88% Comstock Resources Inc. -6.8% -16.4% -6.95% -30.6% -37.8% 27.15%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Comstock Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Roan Resources Inc. beats Comstock Resources Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.