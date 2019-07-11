Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 6 0.54 N/A -0.92 0.00 California Resources Corporation 21 0.30 N/A 5.24 3.84

Table 1 demonstrates Roan Resources Inc. and California Resources Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Roan Resources Inc. and California Resources Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -5.7% California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Roan Resources Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor California Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Roan Resources Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than California Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Roan Resources Inc. and California Resources Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roan Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 California Resources Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

$10 is Roan Resources Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 575.68%. Competitively California Resources Corporation has a consensus target price of $27.5, with potential upside of 40.59%. Based on the data given earlier, Roan Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than California Resources Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roan Resources Inc. and California Resources Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.7% and 77.3%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of California Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. -25.4% -17.97% -58.5% -74.2% -78.34% -49.88% California Resources Corporation -1.13% -26.89% 3.17% -27.2% -43.35% 18.25%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. has -49.88% weaker performance while California Resources Corporation has 18.25% stronger performance.

Summary

California Resources Corporation beats Roan Resources Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.