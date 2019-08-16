Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Contrasting side by side

Both Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 5 0.38 N/A -1.54 0.00 Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 48.70 N/A 0.62 34.76

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Roan Resources Inc. and Brigham Minerals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Roan Resources Inc. and Brigham Minerals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Roan Resources Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Brigham Minerals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Brigham Minerals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Roan Resources Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.2% of Roan Resources Inc. shares and 27.9% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Brigham Minerals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68% Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Brigham Minerals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Brigham Minerals Inc. beats Roan Resources Inc.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.