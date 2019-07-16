Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) Comparison side by side

Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 6 0.48 N/A -0.92 0.00 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0.26 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates Roan Resources Inc. and Approach Resources Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Roan Resources Inc. and Approach Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -5.7% Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.2% 2.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Roan Resources Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Approach Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Roan Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Roan Resources Inc. and Approach Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roan Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 669.23% for Roan Resources Inc. with average target price of $10. Competitively Approach Resources Inc. has an average target price of $0.4, with potential upside of 37.93%. The results provided earlier shows that Roan Resources Inc. appears more favorable than Approach Resources Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roan Resources Inc. and Approach Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.7% and 69.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Approach Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. -25.4% -17.97% -58.5% -74.2% -78.34% -49.88% Approach Resources Inc. -4.37% -30.84% -72.54% -82.49% -89.39% -67.88%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. was less bearish than Approach Resources Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Roan Resources Inc. beats Approach Resources Inc.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.