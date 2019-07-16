Roan Resources, Inc. (ROAN) Analysts See $0.14 EPS; Peconic Partners Has Trimmed Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake

Analysts expect Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 13.ROAN’s profit would be $21.57M giving it 2.45 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Roan Resources, Inc.’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.37. About 577,738 shares traded. Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) has declined 78.34% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.77% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 26.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 27,500 shares with $3.52 million value, down from 37,500 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $55.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $133.19. About 1.60 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited invested in 0.22% or 1.01M shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs invested in 1,088 shares. Atlanta Capital Management L L C reported 260,043 shares. Bowen Hanes & Communication Inc accumulated 6,855 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.01% or 555 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited owns 3,162 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Ipswich Invest Management invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Personal reported 667 shares. 2,000 are held by Fca Tx. Us Bank De reported 127,888 shares. Northern Corporation invested 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Rare Infra owns 688,376 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 26 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 6,582 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS also bought $2.26 million worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares. On Friday, February 8 the insider HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 12. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley.

