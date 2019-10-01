Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS)’s Stock Insider Acquisition – Elliott International – L.P. Paid for 6,343 Shares; Vicor (VICR) Sentiment Is 1.57

Sentiment for Vicor Corp (VICR)

Vicor Corp (VICR) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 66 funds opened new or increased positions, while 42 cut down and sold positions in Vicor Corp. The funds in our database now own: 11.31 million shares, down from 11.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Vicor Corp in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 31 Increased: 49 New Position: 17.

Analysts await Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, up 99.52% or $26.87 from last year’s $-27 per share. After $-0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.39% EPS growth.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company has market cap of $389.92 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Truckload Logistics , Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its network of 42 TL service centers, 40 firm brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The stock increased 2.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 82,462 shares traded or 118.00% up from the average. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) has declined 82.38% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RRTS News: 16/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION – ACTIVE AERO GROUP, USA JET, RICH LOGISTICS TO CONTINUE TO EXIST, WILL NOW BE INTEGRATED, OPERATE UNDER ONE MANAGEMENT TEAM; 19/04/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC – MARK A. DIBLASI, SCOTT D. RUED AND JUDITH A. VIJUMS HAVE RESIGNED FROM COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation 9-Month Revenue $1.53B; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 14/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS FILES QUARTERLY REPORTS FOR FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2017 AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Files Qtrly Reports for First Three Quarters of 2017 and Provides Business Update; 15/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC – INTEGRATION AND REBRANDING OF SEVERAL OPERATING COMPANIES INTO ITS ASCENT GLOBAL LOGISTICS OPERATING SEGMENT; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation 9-Month Loss $67.9M, or $1.77/Share; 15/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION- REBRANDING OF 5 OPERATING COS, INTEGRATION OF ROADRUNNER TRUCKLOAD PLUS ORGANIZATION INTO DOMESTIC FREIGHT MANAGEMENT UNIT

Elliott International – L.P., an insider of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc, bought 6,343 shares of the company, valued by the market at around $62,933 U.S Dollars, based on an average price of $9.9 for every share. Elliott International – L.P. presently owns 23.24 million shares or 61.74% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc’s market cap.

More notable recent Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Roadrunner Announces New CFO – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Announces Patrick J. Unzicker as EVP & CFO – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Roadrunner Transportation Systems Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week and Awards Drivers of the Year – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened With Roadrunner Transportation Today – Motley Fool” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roadrunner Plays Too Challenging A Game – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 53.13% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $6.00M for 49.20 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Trellus Management Company Llc holds 5.47% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation for 129,945 shares. Apis Capital Advisors Llc owns 100,000 shares or 4.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S Squared Technology Llc has 3.06% invested in the company for 132,000 shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 2.42% in the stock. First Washington Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 147,180 shares.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor divisions. It has a 44.86 P/E ratio. The firm offers modular direct current -DC converters and complementary components, open-frame intermediate bus converters, configurable products, and custom power systems, as well as cool-power high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters.