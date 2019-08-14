Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS) Touches $7.30 Low on Aug, 14; CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP ORDINARY SH (CCORF) SI Decreased By 94.41%

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CCORF) had a decrease of 94.41% in short interest. CCORF’s SI was 7,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 94.41% from 127,100 shares previously. With 37,600 avg volume, 0 days are for CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CCORF)’s short sellers to cover CCORF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.0871 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8969. About 500 shares traded. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) reached all time low today, Aug, 14 and still has $6.64 target or 9.00% below today’s $7.30 share price. This indicates more downside for the $274.25 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $6.64 PT is reached, the company will be worth $24.68M less. The stock decreased 7.71% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 12,964 shares traded. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) has declined 82.38% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RRTS News: 14/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Business Integration to Enhance Client Solutions and Scale for Future Growth; 17/05/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 16/05/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Further Business Integration to Expand Mission Critical Transportation Solutions; 02/04/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS FILES QUARTERLY REPORTS FOR FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2017 AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE; 29/03/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Quarterly Reports, Release Date and Conference Call for the First Three Quarters of 2017; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation: Continuing to See Improvement in Rate Environment; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation 9-Month Loss $67.9M, or $1.77/Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Roadrunner Transportation Systems , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRTS); 02/04/2018 – RRTS SEES FILING 2017 10-K, 1Q-18 10-Q IN 2Q18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.45, from 0.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 29.56 million shares or 410.18% more from 5.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,500 were accumulated by Bluecrest Mngmt. Virtu Limited Liability Co reported 14,045 shares stake. Charles Schwab Management Inc stated it has 0% in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS). Susquehanna Int Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 215,595 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 162,679 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1,516 shares. Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.72% in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS). Moreover, Annex Advisory Services Ltd Co has 0% invested in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 631,178 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS). Geode Capital Management Ltd Company reported 435,955 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 478 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) or 1,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 169,594 shares. Moreover, Stifel has 0% invested in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 20 insider buys, and 0 sales for $828,781 activity. Another trade for 2,834 shares valued at $25,491 was bought by ELLIOTT INTERNATIONAL – L.P..

More notable recent Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Roadrunner Plays Too Challenging A Game – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc (NYSE:RRTS) – Roadrunner Sees Another Rough Quarter, “Narrows Strategic Focus” – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Leasing Company Sues Trucking Firm For $37 Million, Alleging Breach Of Contract – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Roadrunner Freight Debuts New Spot Quote API Tool – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc (NYSE:RRTS) – Roadrunner Announces Departure Of CFO That Served During “Difficult Time” – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-light transportation and logistics services. The company has market cap of $274.25 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Truckload Logistics , Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s TL segment arranges pickup, delivery, freight consolidation, and inventory management of TL freight through its network of 48 TL service centers, 4 freight consolidation and inventory management centers, 23 firm dispatch offices, and approximately 100 independent brokerage agents in the United States and Canada.