Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS) Reaches $9.62 After 9.00% Down Move; Grand Jean Capital Management Upped Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) Holding

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) stake by 819.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc acquired 478,559 shares as Enterprise Product Partners (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 536,954 shares with $15.50 million value, up from 58,395 last quarter. Enterprise Product Partners now has $62.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 2.75 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c

The stock of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.14% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 76,940 shares traded or 103.41% up from the average. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) has declined 82.38% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RRTS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Roadrunner Transportation Systems , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRTS); 15/03/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Business Integration to Enhance Client Solutions and Scale for Future Growth; 14/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – RRTS SEES FILING 2017 10-K, 1Q-18 10-Q IN 2Q18; 15/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION- REBRANDING OF 5 OPERATING COS, INTEGRATION OF ROADRUNNER TRUCKLOAD PLUS ORGANIZATION INTO DOMESTIC FREIGHT MANAGEMENT UNIT; 16/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF ACTIVE AERO GROUP, USA JET, RICH LOGISTICS; 19/04/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC – MARK A. DIBLASI, SCOTT D. RUED AND JUDITH A. VIJUMS HAVE RESIGNED FROM COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation 9-Month Loss $67.9M, or $1.77/Share; 15/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC – INTEGRATION AND REBRANDING OF SEVERAL OPERATING COMPANIES INTO ITS ASCENT GLOBAL LOGISTICS OPERATING SEGMENTThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $362.07 million company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $8.75 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RRTS worth $32.59 million less.

Analysts await Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, up 99.52% or $26.87 from last year’s $-27 per share. After $-0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Roadrunner Announces New CFO – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Announces Patrick J. Unzicker as EVP & CFO – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Roadrunner Transportation Systems Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week and Awards Drivers of the Year – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened With Roadrunner Transportation Today – Motley Fool” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roadrunner Plays Too Challenging A Game – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-light transportation and logistics services. The company has market cap of $362.07 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Truckload Logistics , Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s TL segment arranges pickup, delivery, freight consolidation, and inventory management of TL freight through its network of 48 TL service centers, 4 freight consolidation and inventory management centers, 23 firm dispatch offices, and approximately 100 independent brokerage agents in the United States and Canada.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Arizona-based Ironwood Counsel Ltd has invested 0.46% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Heritage Wealth Advsr, Virginia-based fund reported 46,261 shares. Cannell Peter B & reported 33,750 shares stake. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.86% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners has 0.1% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bessemer Group invested 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). California-based Blume Mgmt has invested 0.37% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). St Johns Invest Limited Liability has 1,289 shares. Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi reported 36,122 shares stake. Raymond James invested in 1.86 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Round Table Service Limited Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,741 shares. Sei Invests Communication holds 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 264,563 shares. The New Jersey-based Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.17% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Baldwin Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.86% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 103,641 shares. Seven Post Inv Office Limited Partnership has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,766 shares to 98,616 valued at $17.12M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway I (BRKB) stake by 6,854 shares and now owns 104,699 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity. Brasseux Murray E bought $150,000 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.