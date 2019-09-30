Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS) Reaches $10.36 After 5.00% Up Move; Rivulet Capital Decreased Its Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Position

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) stake by 36.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 598,513 shares as Interxion Holding N.V (INXN)’s stock rose 8.50%. The Rivulet Capital Llc holds 1.06M shares with $80.57M value, down from 1.66M last quarter. Interxion Holding N.V now has $6.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 660,131 shares traded or 50.43% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M

The stock of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 82,462 shares traded or 122.23% up from the average. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) has declined 82.38% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RRTS News: 06/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Receives Anticipated NYSE Notice Due to Previously Announced Late Form 10-K Filing; 29/03/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Quarterly Reports, Release Date and Conference Call for the First Three Quarters of 2017; 02/04/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS FILES QUARTERLY REPORTS FOR FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2017 AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE; 15/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION- REBRANDING OF 5 OPERATING COS, INTEGRATION OF ROADRUNNER TRUCKLOAD PLUS ORGANIZATION INTO DOMESTIC FREIGHT MANAGEMENT UNIT; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation: Continuing to See Improvement in Rate Environment; 02/04/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION 2017 9-MO LOSS/SHR $1.77; 16/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K; 19/04/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC – MARK A. DIBLASI, SCOTT D. RUED AND JUDITH A. VIJUMS HAVE RESIGNED FROM COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Roadrunner Transportation Systems , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRTS); 02/04/2018 – RRTS SEES FILING 2017 10-K, 1Q-18 10-Q IN 2Q18The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $389.92 million company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $10.88 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RRTS worth $19.50 million more.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-light transportation and logistics services. The company has market cap of $389.92 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Truckload Logistics , Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s TL segment arranges pickup, delivery, freight consolidation, and inventory management of TL freight through its network of 48 TL service centers, 4 freight consolidation and inventory management centers, 23 firm dispatch offices, and approximately 100 independent brokerage agents in the United States and Canada.

Analysts await Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.13 EPS, up 99.52% or $26.87 from last year’s $-27 per share. After $-0.89 actual EPS reported by Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) to Downsize its Dry Van Business – StreetInsider.com” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Roadrunner Announces New CFO – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Announces Patrick J. Unzicker as EVP & CFO – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Roadrunner Transportation Systems Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week and Awards Drivers of the Year – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened With Roadrunner Transportation Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. InterXion Holding has $8500 highest and $8100 lowest target. $83’s average target is 1.89% above currents $81.46 stock price. InterXion Holding had 7 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report.