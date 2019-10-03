Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS) EPS Estimated At $-0.13; Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Sellers Increased By 0.36% Their Shorts

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) had an increase of 0.36% in short interest. LXP’s SI was 4.55M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.36% from 4.53 million shares previously. With 1.56M avg volume, 3 days are for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s short sellers to cover LXP’s short positions. The SI to Lexington Realty Trust’s float is 1.98%. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 491,749 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Analysts expect Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) to report $-0.13 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $26.87 EPS change or 99.52% from last quarter’s $-27 EPS. After having $-0.89 EPS previously, Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -85.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 19,866 shares traded. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) has declined 82.38% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RRTS News: 15/03/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Business Integration to Enhance Client Solutions and Scale for Future Growth; 14/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Files Qtrly Reports for First Three Quarters of 2017 and Provides Business Update; 14/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Roadrunner Transportation Systems , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRTS); 15/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC – INTEGRATION AND REBRANDING OF SEVERAL OPERATING COMPANIES INTO ITS ASCENT GLOBAL LOGISTICS OPERATING SEGMENT; 02/04/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION 2017 9-MO LOSS/SHR $1.77; 19/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF ACTIVE AERO GROUP, USA JET, RICH LOGISTICS; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation 9-Month Loss $67.9M, or $1.77/Share

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 8.58 P/E ratio. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties.

Among 2 analysts covering Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lexington Realty Trust has $1100 highest and $10.5000 lowest target. $10.75’s average target is 3.86% above currents $10.35 stock price. Lexington Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $10.5000 target in Monday, August 26 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold Lexington Realty Trust shares while 61 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 199.04 million shares or 1.36% more from 196.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,506 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated. Globeflex Capital L P has invested 0.04% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 124,358 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 111,853 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 976 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,246 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 126,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Profund Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 31,549 shares in its portfolio. Alberta Investment Management stated it has 70,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 89,647 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Utah Retirement Sys owns 23,801 shares. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). 7,495 are owned by Mutual Of America Management. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Comm has invested 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company has market cap of $360.56 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Truckload & Express Services , Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. It currently has negative earnings. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

