Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS) EPS Estimated At $-0.13; Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Shorts Down By 1.27%

Analysts expect Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) to report $-0.13 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $26.87 EPS change or 99.52% from last quarter’s $-27 EPS. After having $-0.89 EPS previously, Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -85.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 35,069 shares traded. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) has declined 82.38% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RRTS News: 14/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation 9-Month Loss $67.9M, or $1.77/Share; 19/04/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC – MARK A. DIBLASI, SCOTT D. RUED AND JUDITH A. VIJUMS HAVE RESIGNED FROM COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Receives Anticipated NYSE Notice Due to Previously Announced Late Form 10-K Filing; 15/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION- REBRANDING OF 5 OPERATING COS, INTEGRATION OF ROADRUNNER TRUCKLOAD PLUS ORGANIZATION INTO DOMESTIC FREIGHT MANAGEMENT UNIT; 15/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC – INTEGRATION AND REBRANDING OF SEVERAL OPERATING COMPANIES INTO ITS ASCENT GLOBAL LOGISTICS OPERATING SEGMENT; 16/05/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Further Business Integration to Expand Mission Critical Transportation Solutions; 02/04/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS FILES QUARTERLY REPORTS FOR FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2017 AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE; 15/03/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Business Integration to Enhance Client Solutions and Scale for Future Growth; 02/04/2018 – RRTS SEES FILING 2017 10-K, 1Q-18 10-Q IN 2Q18

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) had a decrease of 1.27% in short interest. CORT’s SI was 24.95M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.27% from 25.27M shares previously. With 678,600 avg volume, 37 days are for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s short sellers to cover CORT’s short positions. The SI to Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s float is 24.11%. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 663,305 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company has market cap of $368.09 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Truckload & Express Services , Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. It currently has negative earnings. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

More notable recent Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Roadrunner Announces New CFO – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Announces Patrick J. Unzicker as EVP & CFO – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Roadrunner Transportation Systems Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week and Awards Drivers of the Year – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened With Roadrunner Transportation Today – Motley Fool” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roadrunner Plays Too Challenging A Game – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. It offers Korlym tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It has a 22.38 P/E ratio. The firm is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

More notable recent Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corcept: Tough Year Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Names Kimberly Park to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “HC Wainwright Starts Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cantor likes Durect in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Corcept Therapeutics has $2000 highest and $1800 lowest target. $19’s average target is 34.75% above currents $14.1 stock price. Corcept Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.