Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. (RRTS) and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Comparison side by side

Both Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) are each other’s competitor in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 10 0.18 N/A -93.71 0.00 Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. 6 0.22 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 0.00% -187.1% -19.1% Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.5 shows that Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s 2.04 beta is the reason why it is 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 95.2%. About 36.4% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. -12.31% -2.81% -17.11% -22.22% -82.38% -21.87% Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. -5.52% -0.51% 3.93% -28.06% -62.33% -19.72%

For the past year Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. beats Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-light transportation and logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. The companyÂ’s TL segment arranges pickup, delivery, freight consolidation, and inventory management of TL freight through its network of 48 TL service centers, 4 freight consolidation and inventory management centers, 23 company dispatch offices, and approximately 100 independent brokerage agents in the United States and Canada. It also offers temperature-controlled, dry van, intermodal drayage, and flatbed services; and specializes in the transport of automotive parts, refrigerated foods, poultry, and beverages, as well as on-demand expedited services. The companyÂ’s LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Canada through a network of 47 LTL service centers and approximately 180 third-party delivery agents. The companyÂ’s Global Solutions segment offers domestic and international transportation and logistics solutions, including pricing, contract management, transportation mode and carrier selection, freight tracking, freight bill payment and audit, cost reporting and analysis, and dispatch. This segment also provides domestic and international air and ocean transportation, and customs brokerage services. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin.